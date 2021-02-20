Four dead as car collides head-on with tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal
Four people, including a minor, were killed and three others were injured when their car collided head-on with a tanker on Saturday.
Published: 20th February 2021 01:30 PM | Last Updated: 20th February 2021 01:30 PM | A+A A-
SAMBHAL: Four people, including a minor, were killed and three others were injured when their car collided head-on with a tanker here on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place on Agra-Moradabad road when they were returning home after attending a wedding, Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said.
The three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Moradabad.
The deceased have been identified as Uvaid (28), his wife Amina (26), their son Aahil (5) and Chhoti (48), all residents of Moradabad.