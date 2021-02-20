STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Australia encouraging circular economy: PM Narendra Modi

The idea of India Australia Circular Economy Hackathon was proposed during the India-Australia Virtual Leaders’ Summit in June last year.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a circular economy could be an important step in solving many problems the world is facing.

Addressing the India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon, the Prime Minister said: “Recycling, reusing, eliminating waste and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyle. This hackathon saw innovative solutions from India and Australia.

These innovations will inspire our countries in taking circular economy solutions. We must now also explore ways to scale and incubate these ideas.”

The idea of India Australia Circular Economy Hackathon was proposed during the India-Australia Virtual Leaders’ Summit in June last year.

Modi said consumption-based economic models have resulted in a great burden on the planet and urged people to remember that we do not own the planet.

“It is not enough to make production processes more efficient and less polluting. No matter how fast or slow one drives, if the direction is wrong, then one is bound to reach the wrong destination. And so, we must set the right direction.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon Narendra Modi
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp