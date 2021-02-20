India, Australia encouraging circular economy: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a circular economy could be an important step in solving many problems the world is facing.

Addressing the India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon, the Prime Minister said: “Recycling, reusing, eliminating waste and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyle. This hackathon saw innovative solutions from India and Australia.

These innovations will inspire our countries in taking circular economy solutions. We must now also explore ways to scale and incubate these ideas.”

The idea of India Australia Circular Economy Hackathon was proposed during the India-Australia Virtual Leaders’ Summit in June last year.

Modi said consumption-based economic models have resulted in a great burden on the planet and urged people to remember that we do not own the planet.

“It is not enough to make production processes more efficient and less polluting. No matter how fast or slow one drives, if the direction is wrong, then one is bound to reach the wrong destination. And so, we must set the right direction.”