Madhya Pradesh dental surgeon held for murder of female assistant

When the girl's parents asked him about their missing daughter, he misled them by telling that he had got her placed in a better job and she'll return soon.

Published: 20th February 2021 11:38 PM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old dental surgeon was arrested in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly murdering his female assistant and burying the body in a vacant plot.

Identified as Ashutosh Tripathi, a resident of Satna district, the dentist has been booked for murder and destruction of evidence, district police superintendent Dharamveer Singh told TNIE on Saturday.

According to the Satna police, a 24-year-old law student suddenly went missing on December 14, 2020.
Her family searched for around a month and half and repeatedly questioned the dental surgeon at whose clinic she worked as an office assistant till October 2020. When the girl's parents asked the dental surgeon about their missing daughter, he misled them by informing that he had got her placed in a better job and she'll return soon.

But unable to track their daughter for a month and half, the girl's parents reported the matter to Satna City Kotwali police earlier this month. The analysis of the missing girl's call detail records by the cops revealed that the girl had last talked to the dental surgeon before becoming untraceable.

"Subsequently, we grilled the dentist and he finally confessed to having murdered the girl," SP Satna said.

Further grilling revealed that the dentist and the young girl had developed intimate relations over a period of time. She was pressurising him for marriage, owing to which he strangled her to death on December 14, 2020, and buried the body at a vacant plot adjacent to his clinic. 
 

