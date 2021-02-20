Manipur Anganwadi worker dies a week after taking COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

IMPHAL: A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has died a week after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Saturday.

W Sundari Devi of Kumbi Terakha area in Bishunpur district had received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12 at Kumbhi primary health centre (PHC), they said.

She was taken to the Moirang community health centre (CHC) on February 18 as she had breathing problems and died at the CHC on Friday.

Health Department officials said that a special team will conduct the post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the true cause of the death.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh met the family members of Sundari and heard their grievances.

He expressed deep condolences and assured the family members of suitable compensation duly considering the post-mortem report.

"Heard the grievances of family of Anganwandi Worker W Sundari of Kumbi Terakha, Bishnupur District and expressed my deep condolences.

Assured suitable compensation duly considering post mortem reports and instructed for taking strong action against defaulting officials," the chief minister tweeted.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Neeta Arambam said that the family members of the deceased claimed that at the time of vaccination, Sundari had told the "vaccination team that she has allergy problem. However, the vaccination went ahead".