Non-bailable warrant against former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh in murder case

LUCKNOW: A non-bailable warrant was issued against former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh by a court here on Saturday in connection with the Ajeet Singh murder case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushil Kumari passed the order on the application moved by investigating officer Chandra Shekhar Singh.

Ajeet Singh, former block president of Mau district's Mohammadabad Gohna, was shot dead in Vibhuti Khand police station area here in January.

In the application, the IO said that during the investigation, the name of Dhananjay Singh had come to light, following which the police raided his house in Lucknow.