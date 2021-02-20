STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Petrol is cheaper by Rs 12, diesel by Rs 4 in Chhattisgarh, thanks to lower VAT

In the Raipur district, petrol is sold at Rs 87.28 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.66 per litre. 

Published: 20th February 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Fuel, petrol price hike

A filling station attendant fills petrol into a scooter in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Amid the rising fuel prices across the country, Chhattisgarh has it under control as petrol is cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 4 in the state than in other states.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says that the reason is his government's decision to have a VAT rate lower than the neighbouring states. At present, the VAT rate for transport fuels in Chhattisgarh is 25% plus Rs 2 per litre on petrol and 25% plus Re 1 per litre on diesel.

In the Raipur district, petrol is sold at Rs 87.28 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.66 per litre. 

Compared to this, the petrol price in the Gondia district of Maharashtra is Rs 96.07 per litre and diesel Rs 86.31 per litre. Likewise in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, petrol is being sold at Rs 99.07 per litre and diesel Rs 89.55/litre. In the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, the petrol price is Rs 87.76 per litre and diesel Rs 84.24 per litre. 

In Simdega of Jharkhand, the petrol price is Rs 87.81 per litre and diesel price Rs 85.19 per litre. In Bargarh of Odisha, the petrol price is Rs 90.64 per litre and diesel price Rs 87.34 per litre. 

The base price of petrol is Rs 19.48 per litre, on which the Central government imposes central excise of Rs 31.98, whereas the Chhattisgarh government imposes VAT of Rs 15.11.

Similarly, the base price of diesel of Rs 28.66, on which the Centre imposes central excise of Rs 31.83, whereas Chhattisgarh imposes only Rs 16.12 as VAT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petrol price fuel price Chhattisgarh diesel price vat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp