Punjab farmer, son die by suicide over debt, farm laws

In a suicide note recovered from their residence, they wrote that they were taking the extreme step because of debt.

Published: 20th February 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: A debt-ridden farmer and his son allegedly died by suicide in Punjab's Hoshiarpur village, saying in a note that they were upset over the Centre's new farm laws and the state government's failure to waive their loans.

The farmer, Jagtar Singh (70), and his son Kirpal Singh (42) were found dead at their residence in Muhadipur village on Saturday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police Munish Kumar said.

They had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, police said.

In a suicide note recovered from their residence, they wrote that they were taking the extreme step because of debt.

They also accused the Congress government in Punjab of not honouring its promise of waiving their farm loans.

They further mentioned in the note that they were also distressed as the Centre had not repealed the new farm laws.

The two owned one acre of land.

Their bodies were sent to Dasuya civil hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding they are investigating the matter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

