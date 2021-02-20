Skepticism surrounds relaunch of 'Coronil' by Patanjali

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday released a research paper on the “first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali” amid scepticism that the product claimed to be a cure for coronavirus may not have any scientific basis.

Coronil, introduced in the Indian market last June during the peak of the pandemic, was relaunched on Friday in the presence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” said a statement by Patanjali.

Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries.

The CDSCO or the Ayush ministry have not yet clarified the claims made by the company so far. Last June, Patanjali launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’, claiming that these were not immunity boosters but “sure shot Ayurvedic cure” for Covid-19. According to them, it had shown 100 per cent favourable results during trials on participants.

The launch of Coronil, however, had drawn flak. Many said the claim lacked scientific data.

The company has been claiming that the medicine which costs Rs 545 can cure Covid-19 in three to seven days, but experts point out that most mild and asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 recover on their own.