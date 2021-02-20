STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Skepticism surrounds relaunch of 'Coronil' by Patanjali

Coronil, introduced in the Indian market last June during the peak of the pandemic, was relaunched in the presence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Coronil Tablet

Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday released a research paper on the “first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali” amid scepticism that the product claimed to be a cure for coronavirus may not have any scientific basis.

Coronil, introduced in the Indian market last June during the peak of the pandemic, was relaunched on Friday in the presence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” said a statement by Patanjali.

Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries.

The CDSCO or the Ayush ministry have not yet clarified the claims made by the company so far. Last June, Patanjali launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’, claiming that these were not immunity boosters but “sure shot Ayurvedic cure” for Covid-19. According to them, it had shown 100 per cent favourable results during trials on participants.

The launch of Coronil, however, had drawn flak. Many said the claim lacked scientific data.

The company has been claiming that the medicine which costs Rs 545 can cure Covid-19 in three to seven days, but experts point out that most mild and asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 recover on their own.

Comments(2)

Comments(2)

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Yazeen Afsal
    Perhaps you "unknowingly" forgot to mention that it was Experts that cleared the medicine in the first place....it even has WHO certification.... 50 patients were given a placebo
    20 hours ago reply

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Claim both for and against must be based on facts.If its efficacy is proved and still apprehension persists on the basis of genuine concern or political
    21 hours ago reply
