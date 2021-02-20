Unnao murders: Surviving minor girl's condition improves, taken off ventilator

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The condition of the only surviving minor girl among the three, who were found unconscious and tied in their farm at Baburaha village in Unnao on Wednesday night, improved considerably as she regained consciousness at a Kanpur hospital on Saturday.

The girl, 17, two siblings of whom succumbed to poisoning on the fateful night, had been convalescing at a private hospital in Kanpur since Thursday after being referred from Unnao district hospital.

According to Kanpur SSP/DIG Preetinder Singh, the girl who was brought to Regency Hospital of Kanpur in a critical condition and was on life support since then. But she was taken off the ventilator on Saturday. "The doctors have stated that the girl has been showing the signs of improvement, so she has been taken off the ventilator," said the cop.

However, the hospital authorities said that it is still too early to record her statement. "She is under constant vigil of doctors and is being given essential medical aid," said the SSP.

It may be recalled that the victim along with her two minor sisters was poisoned through water laced with insecticide.

"When called by her name, she responds and opens her eyes. When asked about her well being, she even nods her head. Once she fully shows signs of improvement, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate. Her family members were only allowed to see her from a distance in the ICU," said inspector Kakadeo Kunj Bihari Mishra.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed at the hospital to ensure law and order. During the preliminary assessment, the girl was found to be in shock.

"Taking it to be a suspected case of poisoning, she was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the paediatric ward," the medical bulletin issued by the hospital stated. The victim was admitted to the hospital in an intubated condition and was on bag and tube ventilation. Later, she was shifted to the ICU and rigorous treatment was given to her, the medical bulletin further stated.

On Saturday, the girl was put off the ventilator and has been going through spontaneous respiration, it added. The police had cracked the case on Friday by arresting two people in connection with the deaths of the two minor girls through poisoning.

