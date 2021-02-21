STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel.

Published: 21st February 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:00 PM

Fuel, petrol price hike

A filling station attendant fills petrol into a scooter in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Sunday announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight of February 22.

"The Centre earned Rs 32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol (on February 20), while the state got around Rs 18.46 only. In case of diesel, the central government's earning was Rs 31.80 per litre as against about Rs 12.77 for the state," Mitra said.

He also alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which is "against the characteristics of federalism".

To a question, Mitra said the Union government should reintroduce the planning commission.

Later, in a tweet, the minister said the tax rebate on fuel will be valid till June 30.

"To reduce the common man's burden, the State Government has decided to allow rebate of Re 1 per litre on sales tax payable on sales of petrol and diesel w.e.f. the end of midnight of 22nd February, 2021 till 30th day of June, 2021," Mitra said.

