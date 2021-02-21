STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gulabi Gang faction forms teams in UP's Mahoba to stop crime against women

The Gulabi Gang started in the state's Banda district as a response to widespread domestic abuse and other violence against women, and was headed by Sampat Pal Devi.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Clockwise from top: women gathered for a Gulabi gang meeting in Banda; Sampath Pal, the feisty leader and founder of the Gulabi Gang, telling people

By PTI

MAHOBA: Gulabi Mahila Uthan Samiti, a faction of the Bundelkhand-based women vigilante group Gulabi Gang, has formed teams in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district that will identify those committing crimes against women and hand them over to police.

The Gulabi Gang started in the state's Banda district as a response to widespread domestic abuse and other violence against women, and was headed by Sampat Pal Devi.

Currently, it has three factions -- one headed by Sampat Pal in Banda, and the others by Suman Singh Chauhan in Mahoba and Asha Nigam in Kanpur.

Chauhan, who heads the Gulabi Mahila Uthan Samiti, said the teams will try to stop crime against girls and women in the vicinity of schools, colleges, temples and markets, and at homes.

"The 60-member 'jhapattamaar dal' has been formed by the faction of the Gulabi Gang headed by me.

This team in Mahoba will work to catch those committing violence against girls and women, and handover them to police," she said.

Chauhan said, "In the team of 60 women, 10 each will be posted in Charkhari and Kulpaharh tehsils, 20 will be posted in the district headquarters, while the rest of 20 women will be posted in rural areas.

The 'jhapattamaar dal' will work in co-ordination with the anti-Romeo squad of the police and the Dial-112 PRV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulabi Gang crime against women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp