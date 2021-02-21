STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Homeopath practitioner and toddler son beaten to death by family members in Madhya Pradesh

The chilling development happened on Saturday --just two days before the marriage of the homeopath doctor’s sister.

Published: 21st February 2021 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a young homeopath doctor and his toddler son were beaten to death by their own family members in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, out of the false belief that the doctor, his wife and son were possessed by ghosts.

The chilling development happened on Saturday --just two days before the marriage of the homeopath doctor’s sister and niece was to be solemnized in Thikariya village under Shivgarh police station area of Ratlam district.

The shocking double murder of the doctor and toddler son happened just a month after a middle-aged couple under the influence of occult had allegedly stabbed their two young daughters to death in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Ratlam district police superintendent Gaurav Tiwari, “five persons, including the deceased homeopath practitioner’s sister, niece, two nephews and another close relative have been arrested so far in the matter. The arrested men and women have been booked for murder and attempted murder.”

On Saturday morning, the Ratlam police were informed over phone by villagers about the death of 26-year-old homeopath doctor Rajaram Karati in Thikraiya village. By the time police reached the tribal family’s house, the homeopath doctor had been taken to hospital and declared dead there.

The police then found Rajaram’s 3-year-old son Adarsh and Rajaram’s mother Thavri Bai locked in a room in critical condition, while Rajaram’s wife was locked in another room.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that Rajaram along with government hospital nurse wife Sita and son lived in Ratlam town. He had come to attend the marriage of his sister and niece, slated on Monday. But Rajaram, mother and toddler son were locked in one room, while Rajaram’s hospital nurse wife was locked in another room on Friday night,” Tiwari said.

After being locked in two separate rooms, all four were beaten mercilessly by their family members, after close relative Rahul told the family members that Rajaram, his wife, son and even Rajaram’s mother were possessed by ghosts. While Rajaram died on Saturday morning in the room itself, his toddler son died later at the hospital.

“The accused forcibly put a coin in Rajaram’s wife’s mouth, owing to which she was unable to speak. A surgery was performed at government hospital, after which she is out of danger. Rajaram’s mother Thavri Bai too is stated out of danger now,” the Ratlam SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
homeopath Madhya Pradesh beaten to death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp