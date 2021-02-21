Minor girl found dead on farm in UP, family alleges murder after rape

By PTI

BAGPHAT: A seven-year-old girl was found dead on a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, with her family members alleging that she was murdered after being raped, a claim denied by police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Mishra said the girl had gone missing from her home in a village in Singhavali police station area under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

"When the girl did not return till late evening, the family members started searching for her. Late in the night, her body was found in a sugarcane field. Police reached the spot after getting information, and sent the body for post-mortem," Mishra said.

The post-mortem report does not confirm rape, the additional SP said.

Based on the complaints lodged by the family members of the girl, a case has been registered against neighbour Manoj and his wife.

Manoj has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, police said.