MP horror: Three, including BJP leader, force woman to drink liquor, gang-rape her in farmhouse

She was forced to drink liquor in a farmhouse in Gadaghat area under Jaitpur police station limits and then gang-raped on February 18 and 19, police said.

Published: 21st February 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:25 PM

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SHADOL: Young girls and women continue to be under attack in Madhya Pradesh. The latest case of a 20-year-old girl being allegedly raped by a 39-year-old primary school teacher has been reported from Shahdol district of the state's Vindhya region.

Shockingly, the alleged rape survivor girl has alleged that she was forcibly taken in a car by three men, including the primary school teacher Rajesh Shukla and his two aides, including a local BJP leader Vijay Tripathi.

The girl has alleged that she was taken to another village, forced to drink liquor and locked in a room, where the primary school teacher raped her with the help of two aides, including Vijay Tripathi, who is the ruling party’s Jaitpur Mandal president.

All three accused, including the prime accused school teacher and his two aides have been booked under IPC Sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (crime with common intent).

“Raids are being conducted to nab the three accused, who are on the run,” Shahdol district police superintendent Avdhesh Goswami told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

According to Shahdol police sources, the girl went missing two days back, after which her family reported the matter at Jaitpur police station.

Just a day later, the girl returned home on Saturday evening, but didn’t speak to anyone due to being in a state of shock.

Subsequently the girl was taken by cops for recording of statements.

The girl alleged that she was forcibly taken in a car two days back by the school teacher and two aides to another village, forced to consume liquor and locked in a room, where the school teacher then raped her with the help of the two aides.

While the police have registered a case of gang-rape in the matter and making efforts to nab the absconding accused, investigations have revealed that the girl was having friendship with the school master and was regularly seen with him.

