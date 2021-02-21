Narrow escape for Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders as elevator crashes at Indore hospital

By Express News Service

INDORE: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and other senior state Congress leaders had a narrow escape at a private hospital in Indore on Sunday evening, when the elevator they were on crashed possibly due to overcrowding.

Nath, who is also the MP Congress president was in Indore on Sunday for the party’s divisional meet. He later went to the DNS Hospital to meet ailing party leader Rameshwar Patel, when the lift he was on with party colleagues crashed from the first floor to the ground floor.

All Congress leaders in the lift, including Nath and former ministers Jeetu Patwari and Sajjan Verma, however, escaped unhurt.

The septuagenarian politician later tweeted, “Hanuman Ji ki kripa sada se rahi hai (The grace of Lord Hanuman has always been with me).”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted about the incident. “Rang him (Nath) and enquired about his well being. By god’s grace, all of them are safe. I’ve directed the Indore district collector to order a probe into the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Indore district collector has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

