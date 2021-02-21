STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narrow escape for Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders as elevator crashes at Indore hospital

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called up Nath to inquire about his health and also ordered Indore Collector Manish Singh to start a probe into the incident, officials said.

Published: 21st February 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

INDORE: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and other senior state Congress leaders had a narrow escape at a private hospital in Indore on Sunday evening, when the elevator they were on crashed possibly due to overcrowding.

Nath, who is also the MP Congress president was in Indore on Sunday for the party’s divisional meet. He later went to the DNS Hospital to meet ailing party leader Rameshwar Patel, when the lift he was on with party colleagues crashed from the first floor to the ground floor.

All Congress leaders in the lift, including Nath and former ministers Jeetu Patwari and Sajjan Verma, however, escaped unhurt.

The septuagenarian politician later tweeted, “Hanuman Ji ki kripa sada se rahi hai (The grace of Lord Hanuman has always been with me).”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted about the incident. “Rang him (Nath) and enquired about his well being. By god’s grace, all of them are safe. I’ve directed the Indore district collector to order a probe into the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Indore district collector has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath congress Indore Lift Collapse
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp