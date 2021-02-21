STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not afraid of anyone, can't be initimidated with jail: Mamata, nephew Abhishek hit out at Centre

The reactions came after the CBI had served a notice in the name TMC MP and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law Sunday in connection with a case of alleged coal pilferage.

Published: 21st February 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel deployed outside TMC MP Abhisekh Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid rising political temperature in poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that she is not afraid of anyone and cannot be intimidated with jail or anything else.

She asserted that her mother tongue Bangla has taught her to fight like a tiger and not to be afraid of rats.

Holding out a challenge without naming any one or political party as the state prepares to go to polls shortly, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that they have not learnt to lose.

"Don't try to intimidate us with jail, we have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats," she said.

"As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation," the feisty Bengal leader said at a programme here on International Mother Language Day celebrated on February 21.

A few hours before the programme, the CBI had served notice to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law for questioning in connection with a case of alleged coal pilferage.

Maintaining that she is accepting all challenges on the historic February 21, she said "Let there be challenge in (20)21, let us see whose strength is more; there will be only one game in (20)21 and I will be the goalkeeper in that match and want to see who wins and who loses.

"We have not learnt to lose and they won't be able to defeat us," Banerjee said without naming anyone.

The ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a fierce battle for winning the coming assembly elections in the state.

"My mother tongue Bangla has taught me to fight like a tiger and not to be afraid of rats," she said, maintaining that she can speak so loudly and with pride because of the sweetness and beauty of the Bengali language.

Banerjee said that she will give the slogan "Joy Bangla" even if she is sent to jail.

The BJP has opposed the use of the slogan claiming that it is associated with Bangladesh.

The TMC supremo and her party have been accusing the BJP of bringing outsiders into Bengal for the coming elections.

The TMC launched its campaign slogan "Bengal wants its own daughter" Saturday, which the political analysts claimed is an attempt to rake up Bengali sentiments before the elections.

"I love Bengali language and respect other languages also; why should I say Bangal and not Bangla?" she asked.

The chief minister said that her government's proposal to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla' has been lying with the central government for four years.

She questioned whether the proposal is not finding favour because there is a Bangladesh.

"We are a state and that is a country, there is Punjab in Pakistan and there is Punjab in India also," she said, wondering what problem is there in changing the state's name to 'Bangla'.

Banerjee said the state can also be called "Bangla Pradesh" like Andhra Pradesh or Himachal Pradesh.

"I have always been seeing deprivation and a step-motherly attitude towards Bengal," she said.

Her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that the party will not be cowed by the CBI notice to his wife Rujira, asking her to join the probe in a coal pilferage case.

The notice had asked Rujira to be present at their Harish Mukherjee Road residence at 3 pm to reply to queries related to the case of theft of coal from the mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal "If they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken.

We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said in a tweet.

"We have full faith in the law of the land," he said, attaching a copy of the CBI notice in the tweet.

Later in the day, the central probe agency also summoned Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir to join the probe.

Gambhir was served a notice at her south Kolkata residence, to appear on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Abhishek Banerjee BJP Bengal elections Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp