STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ULFA draws flak for death threat to kidnapped duo

Social media users are going hammer and tongs at the group for kidnapping the duo and issuing the death threat.

Published: 21st February 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

The kidnapped duo Pranab Kumar Gogoi (left) and Ram Kumar.

The kidnapped duo Pranab Kumar Gogoi (left) and Ram Kumar.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A public mood is building against the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) after the insurgent group kidnapped two employees of an oil drilling company and threatened to take “extreme steps” against them.

Social media users are going hammer and tongs at the group for kidnapping the duo and issuing the death threat. They reminded it how subversive acts, perpetrated by the group in the past, gradually took it away from the people.

Radio operator Ram Kumar from Bihar and drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi from Assam were kidnapped by the rebel group from a hydrocarbon drilling site in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on December 21 last year. They are employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited.

The ULFA had sought a ransom of Rs 20 crore. Its self-styled “commander-in-chief” Paresh Baruah told the local media the outfit was open to negotiations.

“We are not murderers. We will consider holding talks if someone takes an initiative,” Baruah said. “Quippo has negotiated with various organizations. Why not with us?” he asked.

After the ULFA had released a video threatening to take extreme steps, the two families appealed to it for the unharmed release of the two men.

The appeal from Kumar’s family was made by his wife and five-year-old son who is battling cancer and admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

“Uncle Ji, release my father. My health condition is bad and there is none to look after me,” the child said with folded hands in a video. Kumar had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh for the kid’s treatment.

The Assam government and people from various walks of life appealed to the ULFA to release the two persons, believed to have been kept in the jungles of Myanmar where the outfit operates from.

“We appeal to the ULFA to release the two employees on humanitarian grounds,” Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. He said the government’s doors are always open for talks.

Assam’s Directorate General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also made an appeal. He urged the extremist group not to do anything that would tarnish Assam’s image globally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ULFA insurgent group
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp