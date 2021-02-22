STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid rise in COVID cases, schools and colleges in Nagpur to remain closed till March 7

 This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a stern warning to the people saying there will be a total lockdown if they don't start wearing face masks.

Published: 22nd February 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

school students school children

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By ANI

NAGPUR: Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nagpur, schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed till March 7, said Power Minister Nitin Raut on Monday.

Raut, who is the guardian minister of Nagpur city, said that main markets will remain shut on weekends. However, hotels and restaurants can run at 50 per cent capacity.

"Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Nagpur district, schools, colleges, and coaching classes to remain closed till March 7. Main markets to remain closed on weekends. Hotels, restaurants to run at 50 per cent capacity and marriage halls to be closed after February 25 till March 7," Raut said.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a stern warning to the people saying there will be a total lockdown if they don't start wearing face masks.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

Referring to the state government's campaign against COVID-19 'my family, my responsibility, the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

"The new slogan 'I am responsible' conveys that people must be responsible for themselves. People must make sure that they are wearing a mask, keeping social distancing and washing their hands," he said.

According to the state health department, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 54,159. Till today, 19,94,947 people have recovered from the disease in the state. In the last 24 hours, 35 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. With these, the death toll has gone up to 51,788 in Maharashtra. 

