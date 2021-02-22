BJP block president joins Apni Party in Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: A block president of the BJP on Monday quit the party and joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Javed Ahmad Ahanger resigned as the BJP's block president of Bakura-Ganderbal, JKAP leaders said.

Ahanger joined the JKAP at its office in Srinagar's Lal Chowk in the presence of the party's provincial president for Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, they said.

Mir impressed upon Ahanger to work selflessly for the welfare of the people in his area so that their sufferings are mitigated, JKAP leaders said.

Ahanger thanked the JKAP leadership, and vowed to work for the party at the grassroots level.