BJP to woo farmers, tribals, women

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Opposition breathing fire, the BJP on Sunday sought to present an effective counter ahead of a string of Assembly elections over the next three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the party to work for organisational expansion, while the BJP leadership prioritised its focus on farmers, tribals and women as catchment areas.

Exuding confidence of winning polls in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in alliance with the NDA constituents, the BJP on Sunday kept Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, too, on the radar, where elections are still a long distance away.

To neutralise the impact of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the BJP tasked the party leaders to work with the FPOs (farmers’ producers organisations) on mission mode, tribals for Van Dhan (forest produce) and Poshan Abhiyan (nutrition) with women led Self-Help Groups.

While the BJP wants to consolidate its support base among women, it is on an overdrive to strengthen its appeal among tribals, as they are increasingly being drawn by the Opposition in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jharkhand.

BJP head JP Nadda spelt out the campaign agenda for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Start Up India, FPOs, Van Dhan, and Poshan, said party national general secretary Bhupender Yadav. Nadda also set out programmes for expansion in Himachal and organisational growth at the mandal level in Karnataka.

‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas’

“Prime Minister Modi reiterated the constructive outlook of the BJP and the mantra of sabka sath, sabka vikas, listing out the GST, farm laws, labour codes, freight corridors, etc., as steps in line with the philosophy of nation first,” said BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav