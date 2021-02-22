STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coal pilferage scam: CBI to quiz TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir

The CBI officers had to wait outside the housing complex of Maneka Gambhir, Abhishek’s sister-in-law, for over 20 minutes as the private security guards did not allow entry to their vehicles.

CBI raids

Cops deployed outside TMC MP Abhisekh Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case, in Kolkata, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: With less than two months to go for the Assembly polls in West Bengal, two central agencies swung into action in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday.

A team of eight CBI officers arrived at the south Kolkata apartment of the sister-in-law of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, to interrogate her in connection with a coal pilferage case. 

The CBI on Sunday had issued a notice to Abhishek’s wife in the coal smuggling case and responding to it, Rujira Banerjee said she would be available at her residence from 11 am to 3 pm to reply to the questions of the central agency.  

The CBI officers had to wait outside the housing complex of Maneka Gambhir, Abhishek’s sister-in-law, for over 20 minutes as the private security guards did not allow entry to their vehicles. The security guards told the CBI officers that the media would land up at the premises if their vehicles were allowed.

The officers of the investigating agency walked into the housing premises and went to Maneka’s apartment.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a notice to the daughter of urban development minister Firhad Hakim in connection with suspicious fund siphoning overseas.

