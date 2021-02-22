STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rujira Banerjee responds to CBI notice, asks team to visit residence on Tuesday

Rujira Banerjee responded to the summons on Monday and asked the CBI to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd February 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Rujira Banerjee, the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Monday responded to the CBI's summons in the alleged coal pilferage scam and asked the central agency to send its team to her residence for examination on Tuesday, officials said.

The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe.

A team of CBI officials had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present.

She responded to the summons on Monday and asked the CBI to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

"Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021," she said in her letter to CBI.

"You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule," she said.

