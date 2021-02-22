Despite great potential, previous govts gave stepmotherly treatment to Assam, says PM Modi

By ANI

DHEMAJI (ASSAM): Taking a shot at the previous governments for neglecting the state of Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that despite the state's great potential, it was given a 'sautela' treatment and its development needs were overlooked in various sectors.

Speaking at the launch of various projects in Silapathar, PM Modi said: "Centre and Assam governments working collaboratively to develop State infrastructure. Despite the State having great potential, the former governments gave it 'sautela' treatment by overlooking development in various sectors."

"Bet it, connectivity, hospitals, educational institutions were not in the priority list of the previous governments," PM Modi said while adding that this decimation of the North-eastern states was stopped by the BJP government.

Lauding the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government, PM Modi said: "With 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', CM Sarbananda Sonowal's govt worked on several projects. Bogibeel Bridge has been completed, Kaliabhomora Bridge on Brahmaputra will improve Assam's connectivity. Four-lane national highway work is also in progress."

He also announced that "Today, Assam is getting a gift of over Rs 3,000 crores for energy and educational institutions."

"Due to the efforts of the Assam government, there are more than 20 engineering colleges in the state. The government is also working on the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) at the earliest. The NEP focuses on education in regional language which will benefit tea workers' children and tribal people," PM Modi added.

On the state's growth potential, PM said, "With the blessings of Brahmaputra, the land in this region has been very fertile. The farmers here can increase their potential, income with the help of modern farming facilities that the state and Central government is providing by working together for this."

Referring to the state's various prosperous industries, Modi said, "Assam's tea, tourism, handloom and handicraft will strengthen the State's self-reliance."