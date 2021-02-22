STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm laws: Tikait to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh on March 8, says BKU

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:39 PM

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait will address rallies on March 8 in Madhya Pradesh to drum up support against the Centre's new farm laws, a functionary of his outfit said on Monday.

He will address farmer rallies in Sheopur, Rewa and Dewas on March 8, MP BKU general secretary Anil Yadav told PTI.

Incidentally, there is an arrest warrant pending against Tikait in connection with a 2012 attempt to murder and rioting case in the state's Anuppur district, said police officials.

Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.

Over 100 people, including Tikait, were arrested under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, an official said.

"However, after being released on bail in 2012, Tikait failed to appear before court for subsequent hearings, after which an arrest warrant was issued against him in 2016. We will take necessary action on the arrest warrant," Anuppur Superintendent of Police Mangilal Solanki said.

