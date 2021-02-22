STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against eight handles for tweeting wrong information about Unnao minor girls case

Published: 22nd February 2021 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Eight Twitter handles and its users were booked by Unnao police on Sunday for allegedly spreading misleading information in connection with the case pertaining to three minor Dalit girls found unconscious in their field in Baburaha village of the district on Wednesday night. 

Proceeding with the legal action, Unnao police lodged FIR against @themojostory run by senior journalist Barkha Dutt, @BhimSenaChief (run by Nawab Satpal Tanwar), @NilimDutta, @janjagranlive, @SurajKrBaudh (spokesperson, Azad Samaj Party), @vijayambedkarUP, @Abhaykumarazad97, and @Rahuldiwkr.

Earlier, on Saturday, Congress MP Udit Raj was booked by Unnao police for allegedly spreading wrong information about tiger case through his tweet.

As per the Unnao police sources,  the Twitter handle users had tweeted that the two minor girls, who were found murdered in the fields, were sexually assaulted and that their last rites were performed against the wish of their families.

The Twitter users have been booked under charges of spreading rumours with the intention of causing riots, and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Superintendent of police, Unnao, Anand Kulkarni said that the administration would not let go all those who would spread canard and misinformation through social media platforms with an alleged intent to  flare up tension and harmony. "We have lodged an FIR and will conduct a probe into the tweets. The misinformation was deliberately spread by people associated with parties, units and groups which are trying to discredit the ruling government and disturb the prevailing law and order," said the SP. 

Police sources claimed that some of the updates and tweets were removed after the police informed them about the findings of autopsy.

The SP said even while the post-mortem examination ruled out sexual assault and physical injuries on the bodies of the victims, some people and parties continued to spread misinformation that the girls were raped.

“Similarly, neither the police nor the administration was trying to conduct last rites of the two girls. The family told us that some of their relatives were to arrive from as far as Surat and they would perform the last rites of the girls,” he added.
 

