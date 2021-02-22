STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court to hear bail plea of labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur on Wednesday

Kaur is lodged in a Karnal jail after she was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court will on Wednesday hear a bail plea of labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, arrested on charges of extortion and attempt to murder.

The bail application of the 23-year-old labour rights activist had come up for hearing on Monday but on the request of the Haryana counsel, Justice Avneesh Jhingan adjourned the matter for February 24, said Kaur's counsel Arshdeep Cheema.

The court will now hear Kaur's bail plea along with the matter pertaining to her illegal confinement on Wednesday, said Cheema.

Kaur is facing three cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion.

A member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab's Muktsar, Kaur is lodged in a Karnal jail after she was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

She was "falsely implicated" in the cases registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and other provisions by the Sonipat police, claimed her counsel.

Earlier, Nodeep Kaur was granted bail in two of the cases, mainly related to extortion charges.

The High Court on February 13 had taken a suo motu cognisance of the matter pertaining to Kaur's alleged illegal confinement and had issued a notice of motion to the Haryana government for its reply by February 24.

