STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INX Media case: SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad with condition

Earlier, the CBI had approached the court and sought permission for retention of certain documents received from the Swiss authorities.

Published: 22nd February 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is being investigated in the INX Media case, to travel aboard on the condition that he will have to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crores and submit his detailed itinerary before travelling.

Earlier this month, a Delhi court had permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate documents it has recently received from Swiss authorities in the INX Media case involving former finance minister P Chidambaram and others.

Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal while permitting CBI to retain the said evidence or documents for the purposes of further investigation, also permitted the investigating agency to prepare a working copy of the data stored in the data carrier in encrypted form, as contained in the said packet, so that it can be used for day-to-day further investigation of the case.

Prior to that, the CBI had approached the court and sought permission for retention of certain documents received from the Swiss authorities in the execution of Letter Rogatory (LR) issued by the court, which is pending on record.

Counsel for CBI submitted in the application that during the course of the investigation of the case, one LR to the competent authorities of Switzerland was issued by this court on July 13, 2018, on the request of CBI seeking mutual legal assistance in the matter of investigation in Switzerland.

In August 2019, the CBI had arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram. Subsequently it had filed a chargesheet against Chidambaram and 13 others.

P Chidambaram was granted bail in December that year.

The INX Media case is related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to media group INX Media receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 307 crore, during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karti Chidambaram INX Media case
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp