STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata unlikely to attend PM Modi's programme in Bengal

PM Modi will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee addresses an event to mark International Mother Language Day, in Kolkata,

Mamata Banerjee addresses an event to mark International Mother Language Day, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the inauguration programme of several railway projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in Hooghly, according to sources.

Today, PM Modi will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crore, fully funded by the central government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease access to the two Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees.

The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur Third Line Project of South Eastern Railway, which was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 1,312 crore.

He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, which is a part of the Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, which has been laid at a project cost of about Rs 240 crore.

The tussle between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi railway projects inauguration ' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp