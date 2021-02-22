STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi's charges a bag of lies, owes people explanation on fuel price hike, farmers protests: Trinamool

Modi during his visit to the state during the day sought to punch a hole in TMC's main poll plank of Bengali pride by pointing to the "utter neglect" to Bengali icons and its culture.

Published: 22nd February 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hard-hitting comments against the Mamata Banerjee government calling it "a bag of lies" and said he first owes an explanation to the people for his failure to control fuel prices and the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Making a strong pitch for a BJP government in West Bengal, where Assembly polls are due in April-May, to usher in "asol poribortan" (real change), Modi during his visit to the state during the day sought to punch a hole in TMC's main poll plank of Bengali pride by pointing to the "utter neglect" to Bengali icons and its culture.

Launching a frontal attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi had also alleged that it has perpetuated "syndicate raj" in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work gets done without ordinary people having to pay "cut money".

"Bag of lies. The PM delivers a speech that fails #FactCheck", TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien tweeted.

The party's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said "Before questioning the TMC government, he (Modi) should first explain the reason behind his government's failure to control fuel prices. Why has his government failed to address the issues that have led to farmer's agitation in the country? "The allegations that he made against the TMC government were baseless and politically motivated," he said.

ALSO READ | Bengal polls: Mamata govt deprived state of Centre's piped water scheme, says Modi

Referring to Prime Minister's "Syndicate raj" jibe, Ghosh said, "Those who were founders of this syndicate in Bengal are now with the BJP. He should first ask his leaders and then point fingers at others".

He hit out Modi's allegations that Durga Puja is not allowed in Bengal as a "lie".

"Is he aware that the state government provided Rs 50,000 financial assistance to each Puja committee in 2020? He should first get hold of facts and then speak".

On Modi's allegation that TMC has insulted Bengali pride, party MP Sougata Roy said BJP leaders and the prime minister should be the last person to talk about it.

"It is the same BJP party which had vandalized the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during the Lok Sabha poll. The people of Bengal know very well BJP's true character."

"We don't need lessons from either the prime minister or BJP on respecting our icons. The BJP has always insulted Bengali icons and our culture," Roy said.

O'Brien, who is also the TMC national spokesperson, questioned the awards given to Bengal in the implementation of various social schemes if it was performing so poorly.

"Today, the senior-most member of the 'tourist gang' bad-mouthed Bengal in his 'teleprompter performance'. Then how come the Centre awards us #1 in 100 days work Small Scale Industries Rural Housing Rural Road Minority Scholarship Skill Development EODB- Business e-Tendering & more," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Derek O Brien Trinamool BJP Bengal Polls Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp