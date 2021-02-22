STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government has declared partial lockdown in some parts of the Vidarbha region.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra.

RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government has declared partial lockdown in some parts of the Vidarbha region.

Whether the same is to be done in other parts of the state will be decided over the next eight days. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an address to the residents of Maharashtra on Sunday evening said people have to decide whether they want the lockdown or not?

“Covid-19 cases are increasing and this could be the second wave. People should follow social distancing and use face masks if they don’t want a lockdown again. If the cases continue to rise, they have to take a call on lockdown in the next eight days,” Thackeray said.

In Amaravati, Akola and Pune, local authorities have declared partial lockdowns. Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar said except for essential services, people’s movements are restricted between 11 pm to 6 am in Pune. He said Pune schools and colleges will remain shut until February 28.

The chief minister also announced prohibition of political rallies, social gatherings and large protests for the next few days. He said every party wants to increase its base, but now they have to work to contain the spread of the virus.

“Earlier, we worked under the banner of ‘My family, my responsibility’. Now, we should follow, ‘I am responsible’. Private offices should focus more on working from home.  The government should also change office timings to avoid large gatherings,” he said.

Figures & Measures

  •  Energy Minister Nitin Raut cancelled his son’s wedding reception ceremony

  •  On Sunday, 6971 new positive cases and 35 deaths were reported

  •  Not more than 200 to be allowed in wedding ceremonies

  •  Class X and XII exams likely to be conducted online

  •  Focus on hotspots and creating micro containment zones

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Coronavirus Maharashtra Lockdown Vidarbha Lockdown Vidarbha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp