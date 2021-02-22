Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government has declared partial lockdown in some parts of the Vidarbha region.

Whether the same is to be done in other parts of the state will be decided over the next eight days. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an address to the residents of Maharashtra on Sunday evening said people have to decide whether they want the lockdown or not?

“Covid-19 cases are increasing and this could be the second wave. People should follow social distancing and use face masks if they don’t want a lockdown again. If the cases continue to rise, they have to take a call on lockdown in the next eight days,” Thackeray said.

In Amaravati, Akola and Pune, local authorities have declared partial lockdowns. Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar said except for essential services, people’s movements are restricted between 11 pm to 6 am in Pune. He said Pune schools and colleges will remain shut until February 28.

The chief minister also announced prohibition of political rallies, social gatherings and large protests for the next few days. He said every party wants to increase its base, but now they have to work to contain the spread of the virus.

“Earlier, we worked under the banner of ‘My family, my responsibility’. Now, we should follow, ‘I am responsible’. Private offices should focus more on working from home. The government should also change office timings to avoid large gatherings,” he said.

