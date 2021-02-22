STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab health minister warns of stopping financial help to healthcare workers unwilling to get vaccinated

The Punjab Health Minister further pointed out that recent days have seen a hike of COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

Published: 22nd February 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that healthcare workers and other medical professionals who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 will bear their cost of treatment and will not be allowed to avail quarantine or isolation leaves.

"Healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated, despite being given repeated opportunities and in case they get the infection later, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and they will not be allowed to avail quarantine or isolation leave," Balbir said.

The Punjab government has taken serious note of reports that some healthcare professionals choosing not to get vaccinated, amid rising cases of COVID-19 in some states and a low rate of inoculation in Punjab.

The Punjab Health Minister further pointed out that recent days have seen a hike of COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

"The matter of concern is that cases are rising for 3-4 days. We have asked healthcare workers to get vaccinated as they are on the frontline. We do not want to lose any other health worker to COVID-19. Anything is possible if cases continue to rise. We have to take precautions from our end," he added.

India's total active COVID-19 caseload comes from the states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab has 3,019 active cases with 1,69,686 recoveries. As many as 5,754 people have lost their battle to COVID-19 in the state so far. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu covid-9 vaccination healthcare workers medical professionals Punjab government
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp