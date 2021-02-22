STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sheena Bora murder case: Jail report placed in HC says Indrani Mukerjea stable

A report was submitted by prison authorities following directions earlier this month from HC, which is hearing a plea filed by Mukerjea seeking bail on medical grounds.

Published: 22nd February 2021

Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora murder case

Key accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court was on Monday informed by the Byculla womens' prison authorities that the medical condition of Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, is stable and that she does not suffer from any severe ailments.

A report was submitted by prison authorities following directions earlier this month from HC, which is hearing a plea filed by Mukerjea seeking bail on medical grounds.

She is lodged in Byculla womens' prison since her arrest in August 2015.

As per the jail report submitted before a single bench of Justice P D Naik on Monday, Mukerjea does not suffer from any severe ailments that cannot be treated at the prison.

It said Mukerjea was taken to JJ Hospital two times and her reports were normal.

The court, after perusing the report.

directed CBI, the prosecuting agency, to file its affidavit in response to the bail plea within two weeks, and posted the matter for further hearing on March 8.

The prosecution's case is that Mukerjea and former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea killed her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Peter Mukerjea was granted bail in February 2020, while Khanna is still behind bars.

