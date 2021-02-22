STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court to take up contempt plea against Kunal Kamra after 4 weeks

One of the petitions in the Kamra case has been filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar and others.

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Stand Up comedian Kunal Kamra

Stand Up comedian Kunal Kamra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned for four weeks the hearing on the plea seeking contempt against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy deferred the matter after an adjournment was sought by some petitioners who wanted time to file rejoinder to the reply filed by Kamra.

One of the petitions in the Kamra case has been filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar and others.

Kamra in his reply had defended the alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary, saying India would be reduced to a "country of incarcerated artists and flourishing lapdogs" if powerful people and institutions show inability to "tolerate rebuke or criticism".

The comedian, facing contempt proceedings, also said that there was a growing culture of intolerance where taking offence is seen as a fundamental right and has been elevated to the status of a "much loved national indoor sport".

On December 18 last year, the top court issued show-cause notice to Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court and exempted him from personal appearances.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying the comedian's tweets were in "bad taste" and it was time that people understand that attacking the apex court brazenly would attract punishment.

The consent of either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is necessary under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act for initiating contempt proceedings against a person.

Criminal contempt of the Supreme Court is punishable with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 and imprisonment of up to six months.

The petitioners have claimed that the stand-up comedian had started publishing tweets on November 11 last year when the top court was hearing the appeal of Arnab Goswami against the Bombay High Court's order rejecting the journalist's plea seeking interim bail in a 2018 abetment-to-suicide case.

The plea alleged that after the top court granted interim bail to Goswami on November 11, Kamra "again published various tweets and thereby scandalized" the apex court and "further lowered" its authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunal Kamra
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp