STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Chief Minister is 'ambassador of hate', says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

"Adityanath only sees them through his blinkered vision. His aim is to divide the people of Kerala. But the people of Kerala are not going to give much importance to his words," Karat further added.

Published: 22nd February 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Brinda Karat

CPM leader Brinda Karat (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of being "an ambassador of hate" after his statement in Kerala that "love jihad is a conspiracy to make Kerala an Islamic state."

Speaking to ANI, the CPI(M) leader said, "He (Yogi Adityanath) is less of a chief minister and more of an ambassador of hate. He went to Kerala, where the unity of the people, ensures that the state is number one on the all-important social indicators like health, education, social security, food security."

"Adityanath only sees them through his blinkered vision. His aim is to divide the people of Kerala. But the people of Kerala are not going to give much importance to his words," Karat further added.

Kicking off BJP's Vijaya Yatra in Kerala, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had alleged that the United Democratic Front government was sleeping on the "conspiracy of making Kerala an Islamic state" in the guise of love jihad.

Speaking at the BJP poll campaign in Kasargod, Yogi claimed that while the Kerala High Court had brought to attention 'Love Jihad' in 2009, the government has paid no heed to it.

Yogi also said that people in Kerala must wake up and vote for Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat Yogi Adityanath Kerala visit Vijay Yatra Kerala elections 2021
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp