STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: Tikait

The BKU national spokesperson also claimed that farmers will eventually not be able to take any part of their farm produce because the new laws will favour only the corporations.

Published: 22nd February 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said he will soon be visiting Gujarat to drum up support for the movement against the Centre's contentious farm laws.

He said this as he met visiting groups of supporters from Gujarat and Maharashtra at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has been camping along with his supporters since November.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson also claimed that farmers will eventually not be able to take any part of their farm produce because the new laws will favour only the corporations.

Citing an example, he said, "The milk produced in villages cost around Rs 20-22 per litre but when it reaches cities through corporations, it costs consumers anywhere above Rs 50 per litre."

"Now the corporations are building large storage houses and warehouses to store foodgrains and once there will be shortage in market, they will sell it at rates of their choice," Tikait said, according to a statement issued by the BKU.

"We will not let such a situation arise. We are only concerned about this and will not let corporate control crops in the country," he said.

Tikait was presented with a "charkha" (spinning wheel) by the visiting group from Gandhidham in Gujarat.

"Gandhiji had used charkha to drive the British out of India. Now, we will use the charkha to drive out corporates. We will soon go to Gujarat and mobilise support for the farmers' protest for repeal of the new laws," he added.

Meanwhile, over 20 women from Rohtak district of Haryana also joined the stir at Ghazipur and assured their support to the movement.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur with a demand that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws and make a new one guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops, fearing the legislations would hurt their livelihood.

The government, which has held 11 rounds of formal talks with the protesting farmers unions, has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp