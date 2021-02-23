STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
39 students, 5 staffers test COVID-19 positive at Maharashtra hostel

At least 360 students who live in the hostel underwent COVID-19 test, of which 39 from Classes 9 and 10 have contracted the infection.

Published: 23rd February 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LATUR: As many as 39 students and five employees of a hostel tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 360 students who live in the hostel underwent COVID-19 test, of which 39 from Classes 9 and 10 have contracted the infection, health officer Mahesh Patil of the Latur Municipal Corporation said.

The infected students are from Classes 9 and 10, he said.

Sixty teaching and non-teaching staff work on the hostel premises, and of these 30 underwent the test and five are infected, he said.

Test reports of the remaining staffers will be available by the end of the day, he said.

The tests were conducted, after one of the girls from the hostel tested positive for the infection, following which 13 of her roommates were also found to be infected, Patil said.

The infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city, the official added.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

