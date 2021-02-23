39 students, 5 staffers test COVID-19 positive at Maharashtra hostel

By PTI

LATUR: As many as 39 students and five employees of a hostel tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 360 students who live in the hostel underwent COVID-19 test, of which 39 from Classes 9 and 10 have contracted the infection, health officer Mahesh Patil of the Latur Municipal Corporation said.

Sixty teaching and non-teaching staff work on the hostel premises, and of these 30 underwent the test and five are infected, he said.

Test reports of the remaining staffers will be available by the end of the day, he said.

The tests were conducted, after one of the girls from the hostel tested positive for the infection, following which 13 of her roommates were also found to be infected, Patil said.

The infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city, the official added.