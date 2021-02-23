STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek's residence to examine his wife in coal pilferage case

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of her nephew Abhishek in south Kolkata's Harish Mukherjee Road minutes before the CBI team landed there.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel outside Abhishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

Security personnel outside Abhishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A CBI team visited the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday to examine his wife Rujira in the coal pilferage case, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of her nephew Abhishek in south Kolkata's Harish Mukherjee Road minutes before the CBI team landed there.

The CBI's visit to Abhishek's residence comes after Rujira told the central agency that she will be available for examination between 11 am and 3 pm on February 23, replying to a notice that the sleuths had hand-delivered her on Sunday.

The agency sought the examination of Rujira Banerjee to ascertain the details of her bank transactions, suspecting a connection to the proceeds of the illegal coal excavation money, sources said.

On Monday, the CBI examined Rujira's sister Menaka Gambhir in connection with the same case. Two woman officers of the CBI visited Gambhir's residence off EM Bypass and had examined her for nearly three hours.

The developments come months ahead of the assembly elections in the state with Trinamool Congress alleging it to be a political vendetta.

The CBI on November 28 last year carried out a massive search operation in a number of locations across four states -- West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh -- after registering a case against one Anup Majhi alias Lala.

It is alleged that Lala, the alleged kingpin of the scam, is involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp