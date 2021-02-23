STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader's murder: MP judge hearing case fears 'anything untoward' can happen to him

Alleging nexus between the accused and the police, additional district judge RP Sonkar requested that the case be transferred to another court. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A judge in Madhya Pradesh, conducting a trial in the high-profile murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia, stated that he is under tremendous pressure from the Damoh district police superintendent and his subordinates and has concerns that "anything untoward" can happen to him. 

"The police are conspiring along with the accused to malign me. I firmly believe that the police superintendent in collusion with his subordinates can level false serious allegations against me," RP Sonkar, the additional district judge (ADJ-II) of Hatta in Damoh district mentioned in a recent order, further requesting transfer of the hearing. 

"In the light of the aforesaid facts, the Damoh District and Sessions Judge is requested to transfer the hearing in the case to some other court." The concerned ADJ has also written a letter in this respect to the Damoh District and Session Judge.

It may be noted that the accused in the Congress leader's murder from March 2019 includes the husband, Govind Singh, and several close relatives of BSP MLA Rambai Thakur. 

The ADJ made these observations, in an order dated February 8, 2021,  while recording the police statement on the action taken in execution of the arrest warrant issued for the appearance of accused Govind Singh alias Rabbi, husband of Rambai Thakur, before the court. He noted that the police personnel had not followed the requisite procedure in implementing the arrest warrant against the accused. 

When contacted about the recent development, Hemant Chauhan, police superintendent, refused to comment. "I have not received or seen any such court order," Chauhan told The New Indian Express. 

Devendra Chaurasia, 50, was murdered on March 15, 2019, in Hatta town of Damoh district reportedly for quitting the BSP to join the then ruling Congress in the state. 

The accused included Patharia BSP MLA Rambai Thakur’s husband Govind Singh, brother Lokesh Patel, brother-in-law Chandu Singh, nephew Golu Singh and former Damoh district panchayat chairperson Shivcharan Patel’s son Indrapal Patel.

This is not the first time Govind Singh, a strongman with much political clout, has been accused in a criminal case. Having at least 28 criminal cases on his head, Singh has been convicted and awarded life imprisonment in three murder cases, including a 1998 murder case and two other similar cases of 2005. However, he has managed to be out on bail in all these cases after challenging the trial court verdict in the HC. 

Rambai Thakur, who represents the Patharia seat of Damoh district in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, is among the two BSP MLAs in the state, who were supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the past and are now backing the current Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader murder case Devendra Chaurasia murder case Additional district judge BSP MLA Rambai Thakur Govind Singh
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp