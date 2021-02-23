STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Haryana govt: Hooda

The Budget session of the state assembly is starting on March 5.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Congress will bring a no-confidence motion against the state government in Budget session of the assembly next month.

He said the party will also seek amendment to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act to add a provision ensuring the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"We will bring a no-confidence motion after the Governor's Address in the assembly. The Congress will also bring a private member bill to demand amendment to the APMC Act by adding guarantee of the MSP for farmers' benefit," Hooda said after the meeting at his residence here.

The Budget session of the state assembly is starting on March 5. Hooda claimed the "voices of dissent" are being heard among the MLAs supporting the government.

"The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers," he said.

Hooda told reporters that the issues to be raised during the Budget session were discussed at the Congress Legislature Party meeting and said problems of farmers and unemployment will be highlighted in the Vidhan Sabha.

"Every section of the society is under distress and is facing problems that need immediate attention as the government has failed on all fronts. No work is being done in the state and scams are the only thing that is happening in the state," he said.

The Congress leader said Calling Attention Motions will be brought by his party to discuss liquor and other alleged scams.

"The Congress will also seek answers from the government on the issue of rising unemployment and frequent leak of papers in recruitment exams," he said.

On the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's new farm laws, Hooda said the government should find a solution soon.

He said the government should not delay accepting the demands of farmers.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda
