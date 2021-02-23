COVID-19 positive Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay admitted to hospital

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who was advised home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was on Tuesday admitted to a private hospital here as there was no improvement in his condition, health department officials said.

The septuagenarian was taken to the facility after his fever did not subside, the officials said.

The minister will undergo tests to ascertain whether he was still infected with COVID-19 or having other medical problems for which he was not recovering, he said.

Chattopadhyay had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the official said.

Several West Bengal ministers have contracted the virus in the last six months and subsequently recovered.