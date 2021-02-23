STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith in politics of development

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the BJP set to retain power in six Gujarat municipal corporations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the victory "very special" and said for a party that has been serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy.

He said the results of municipal elections clearly show the unwavering faith people have in politics of development and good governance.

The BJP appeared on course to retain power in the six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where results were declared till evening.

"Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat," he said.

Modi also hailed the efforts of Gujarat BJP workers who reached out to people and elaborated on the party's vision for the state.

The Gujarat government's pro-people policies have positively impacted the entire state, he said.

"Today's win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP," he said.

Polling for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations was held on February 21.

The counting of votes began this morning and is still underway.

While the Congress has won 43 of the declared seats so far.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, has made impressive inroads by winning 18 seats so far.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had expressed their gratitude to the voters and BJP workers for the results.

