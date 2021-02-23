STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Had asked lawyers not to use 'Your Honour' in addressing judges of SC, HCs: Bar Council

The BCI, an apex body of lawyers, said 'Your Honour' is a form of address given to a circuit judge or a Mayor in the USA and in India, this is used in lower courts to address the judicial officers.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bar Council of India (BCI) took note of the objection raised on Tuesday by the Supreme Court to the term 'Your Honour' used to address the bench saying it had already passed a resolution in 2019 advising advocates not to use it in high courts and in the top court.

The BCI, an apex body of lawyers, said 'Your Honour' is a form of address given to a circuit judge or a Mayor in the USA and in India, this is used in lower courts to address the judicial officers.

Earlier during the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde cautioned the law student and asked him not to address the judges as 'Your Honour' in the apex court as it was not the US Supreme Court where such words to address the bench are usually used.

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, in a statement issued late evening, clarified the stand of the lawyers' top body on the issue.

"The BCI would like to clarify that as far as back on 28th September, 2019 on the request made by Office-Bearers of Bar Association of some High Courts with regard to the Advocates addressing the court, it was resolved that as per mostly preferred and prevalent practice, lawyers of the country be requested to address the Hon'ble Judges of various High Courts and Supreme Court as 'My Lord' or 'Your Lordships' or 'Hon'ble Court' while Lawyers of Subordinate Courts, Tribunals and other Forums may address the Court as 'Your Honour' or 'Sir' or the equivalent word in respective regional languages," the statement said.

It said the resolution was passed to maintain graciousness and to uphold the majesty of the courts of the country.

