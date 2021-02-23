Maharashtra: Man held for robbing passenger on express train

By PTI

THANE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the Kalyan Railway police in Maharashtra for allegedly robbing a passenger on express train by offering him eatables laced with sedatives, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested the accused Govindram Chowdhari, a native of Rajasthan, senior inspector Walmik Shardul said.

According to the police, the accused would buy tickets for express trains, travel with passengers and offer to get them cold drinks or food items.

The accused would then lace eatables with sedatives and after rendering passengers unconscious, decamp with their valuables, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a passenger travelling from Bengaluru to Ajmer, the Kalyan probed the case, he said.

During investigations, it was found that the Baroda police in Gujarat had nabbed a man for similar crimes and confirmed that the accused was the same man, he said, adding that the police recovered a gold bracelet stolen from the complainant.

Further probe is underway to ascertain if the accused had similarly targeted any more passengers, the official added.