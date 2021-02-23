STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man stabs Maharashtra employee to death in Latur city, held

The victim was rushed to a government hospital, where he died during treatment due to severe injuries, the official said.

Published: 23rd February 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

Representational Image

By PTI

LATUR: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his employer following a heated argument in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

The incident took place in Hatte Chowk area of the city late on Monday night, an official said.

The police have nabbed Sanyam Pritam Gatagat (22) for allegedly stabbing to death an employee of his shop in an inebriated state, the official said.

"The accused and some of his friends were drinking with the victim. An argument ensued, during which the accused stabbed the victim in the stomach," deputy superintendent of police Jitendra Jagdale said.

The victim was rushed to a government hospital, where he died during treatment due to severe injuries, the official said.

A case has been registered with Gandhi Chowk police station under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, he said, adding that while two of the accused have been arrested, hunt is underway for the rest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra crime
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp