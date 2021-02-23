Man stabs Maharashtra employee to death in Latur city, held

By PTI

LATUR: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his employer following a heated argument in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

The incident took place in Hatte Chowk area of the city late on Monday night, an official said.

The police have nabbed Sanyam Pritam Gatagat (22) for allegedly stabbing to death an employee of his shop in an inebriated state, the official said.

"The accused and some of his friends were drinking with the victim. An argument ensued, during which the accused stabbed the victim in the stomach," deputy superintendent of police Jitendra Jagdale said.

The victim was rushed to a government hospital, where he died during treatment due to severe injuries, the official said.

A case has been registered with Gandhi Chowk police station under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, he said, adding that while two of the accused have been arrested, hunt is underway for the rest.