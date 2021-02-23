STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No COVID-19 infection reported in Nagaland for two days, state has only 12 active cases now

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 12,192, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 12,192, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

"No +ve case and no recovery of #COVID-19 reported today," Health minister, S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

The state now has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,937 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.90 per cent, he said.

A total of 91 people have succumbed to the infection so far, while 152 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,29,522 samples for COVID-19, including 74,613 on RT-PCR, 37,325 on TrueNat and 17,584 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has administered 27,764 doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 21,481 persons including 14,376 frontline workers, 8,970 healthcare professionals and 20 journalists.

Among the healthcare professionals, 4,418 have received the second shot of the vaccine completing the full course of vaccination and have received the vaccination certificate, Thurr said.

No adverse event following vaccination have been reported after the beneficiaries received the vaccine, Thurr said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp