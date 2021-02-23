STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People entering Gujarat to be screened for COVID-19

Apart from setting up border check posts at entry points, the state government has also decided to start screening of passengers arriving at major railway stations.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:55 AM

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: To stem the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government on Monday decided to set up border check posts to screen people coming from neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, through roads.

The decision to conduct coronavirus test on people coming to Gujarat has been taken in view of "continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh", said a government release.

Apart from setting up border check posts at entry points, the state government has also decided to start screening of passengers arriving at major railway stations like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar from different parts of the country by trains, it said.

Screening booths will also be created at all the major airports of Gujarat, the release said.

Passengers found positive for coronavirus will be provided necessary treatment and guidance, said the release.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states, the Gujarat government has announced to strengthen the services of 'Dhanvantri Rath', a network of mobile vans providing non-COVID-19 essential healthcare services at the doorsteps of people in cities, it said.

In addition, more testing booths will be set up in the state, said the release.

As against 283 new coronavirus cases registered on Sunday, Gujarat reported 315 infections on Monday.

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been witnessing a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

