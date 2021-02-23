STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Republic Day violence accused Lakha Sidhana attends public meeting in Bathinda

The gangster-turned-activist had given a call for the public meeting in Bathinda's Mehraj village last week.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Lakha Sidhana in Punjab. (Photo| ANI)

Lakha Sidhana in Punjab. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BATHINDA: Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in connection with the violence in Delhi on Republic Day, on Tuesday attended a public meeting in Punjab's Bathinda in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's agri laws.

A video clip showed him seated on the dais.

The gangster-turned-activist had given a call for the public meeting in Bathinda's Mehraj village last week.

There was speculation whether Sidhana would take part in the public meeting as he is wanted by the Delhi Police for his alleged role in the violence that broke out during a tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding the repeal of the agri laws.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the violence.

Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, and some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts.

In a video that appeared on social media on Saturday, Sidhana had appealed to people to take part in the programme in large numbers.

The former gangster had several cases registered against him in Punjab and was jailed many times.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Lakha Sidhana farmers protest Farm Law
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp