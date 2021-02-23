STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

He, along with Ravi and another accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Green activist Shantanu Muluk

Green activist Shantanu Muluk (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

READ| Modi vs Disha Ravi and Disha wins!

Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court on February 16 for 10 days.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

Her police custody ends today.

Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail.

