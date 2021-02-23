STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two COVID-19 variants detected in Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

NITI Aayog Member VK Paul said that 187 people have tested positive for the UK strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the country so far.

Published: 23rd February 2021

Men wear masks depicting a coronavirus and placards as a punishment enforce by the police. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- N440K and E484K -- have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala but there is no reason to believe presently that they are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said that 187 people have tested positive for the UK strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the country so far, while six people have detected with the South Africa variant.

Also, one person has tested positive for the Brazil variant strain.

"Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra. In Kerala and Telangana also these variants have been found. Also, three others -- UK, South Africa and Brazil variants are there in the country. But there is no reason for us to believe that they are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak in some districts of Maharashtra and Kerala," Paul said.

