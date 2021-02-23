WFH over office? Woman's relatable rant about returning to work wins Twitterati's approval

By Online Desk

'Work from home' aka WFH was perhaps the most common outcome worldwide for offices amid a coronavirus-ridden world.

But one of its proponents, Harjas Sethi, has won the internet's attention after she took to her social media handle to share a relatable rant over returning to the pre-covid state of affairs.

"Meri rooh kaamp gayi hai" (I shiver at the thought of that), said Sethi when asked to share her thoughts about returning to her workplace.

'Human is a creature of habit', Sethi argued and said 'ho na payega' while trying to make her case as to why working from home is not only pocket friendly but also efficient, all the while keeping a poker face.

"....Everyone is happy, your revenue is increasing, you are saving on transport costs and other facilities," she said in Hindi, adding that those excited about resuming work in the traditional way were lying.

Wrapping up her video on a hilarious note, the woman dedicated her endnote to her superior and stated that she shared the video purely for entertainment purposes.

Sethi, who posted this video on her Instagram account a week ago, also joined Twitter earlier today to witness the "love" after the clip went viral on the social media platform.

Viewed over 1,50,000, times, the video now has over 5,000 likes, along with Twitterati's approval.

Many users took to the comments to share their own apprehensions over returning to office.

"Seriously. It's like, she is hearing my thoughts like Professor Charles Xavier and then making a video about it," a user wrote.

