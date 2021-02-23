STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WFH over office? Woman's relatable rant about returning to work wins Twitterati's approval

One Harjas Sethi has won the internet's attention in particular after took to her social media handle to share a relatable rant over returning to the pre-covid state of affairs.

Published: 23rd February 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sethi, who posted this video on her Instagram account a week ago, also joined Twitter earlier today to witness the 'love' after the clip went viral on the social media platform. (Twitter screengrab)

Sethi, who posted this video on her Instagram account a week ago, also joined Twitter earlier today to witness the 'love' after the clip went viral on the social media platform. (Twitter screengrab)

By Online Desk

'Work from home' aka WFH was perhaps the most common outcome worldwide for offices amid a coronavirus-ridden world.

But one of its proponents, Harjas Sethi, has won the internet's attention after she took to her social media handle to share a relatable rant over returning to the pre-covid state of affairs.

"Meri rooh kaamp gayi hai" (I shiver at the thought of that), said Sethi when asked to share her thoughts about returning to her workplace.

'Human is a creature of habit', Sethi argued and said 'ho na payega' while trying to make her case as to why working from home is not only pocket friendly but also efficient, all the while keeping a poker face.

"....Everyone is happy, your revenue is increasing, you are saving on transport costs and other facilities," she said in Hindi, adding that those excited about resuming work in the traditional way were lying.

Wrapping up her video on a hilarious note, the woman dedicated her endnote to her superior and stated that she shared the video purely for entertainment purposes.

Sethi, who posted this video on her Instagram account a week ago, also joined Twitter earlier today to witness the "love" after the clip went viral on the social media platform.

Viewed over 1,50,000, times, the video now has over 5,000 likes, along with Twitterati's approval.

Many users took to the comments to share their own apprehensions over returning to office.

"Seriously. It's like, she is hearing my thoughts like Professor Charles Xavier and then making a video about it," a user wrote.

While another wrote: "WFH for past 1 year!! Now, I’d rather attempt Everest climb than go back to the commute."

You can watch the clip here:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Work from home Harjas Sethi WFH
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp